|
|
Edwin Russell Ness
June 10, 1925 - April 15, 2020We are saddened to say that our beloved dad, Edwin (Ed) R. Ness passed away after a short stay at a skilled nursing facility. Having lived independently at home, with some additional help, he was 2 months shy of his 95th birthday. Dad was born in Albion, California to Arthur & Lillian Ness and was the eldest of their 3 sons. He was a young child when the family moved to San Francisco where he lived until his passing. As a kid he spent some time living in the small town of Boonville, California with his Uncle Walter & Aunt Mildred. He would often tell stories of working in a small grocery store and then taking their dog to the fields to bring the cows home!
Dad graduated from Mission High School in 1943 and attended his 50th class reunion in 1993. In October of 1943 dad was drafted into the US Army Air Corps. He started his training at the Gunnery School in Topeka, Kansas and then trained with B-17 heavy bombers, learning to fire .50 caliber machine guns. Completing his training, he was assigned to a B-24 bomber plane with a crew of 10. After one of dad's stories to the crew about an extinct bird, they named their plane the "Carrier Pigeon". His crew was sent to Hethel Air Base in England. There they joined the "The Mighty Eighth" Air Force's 564th Squadron, 389th Bombardment Group (Heavy). Over the next 2 years he would fly 30 mission over Germany and was honorably discharged in October of 1945 receiving several medals.
After his service dad became a Carpenter by trade, building and working for many years on numerous commercial buildings in and around San Francisco. In 1958 dad met his future wife, Electra, initiated because dad's mother saw an advertisement in the local paper stating, "Looking for a Husband" and so dad's life was about to change! Mom already had 1 daughter, Cathy, from a previous marriage and together they had 2 more daughters Linda & Peggy. Mom & Dad enjoyed 31 years together before her passing in 1990.
Dad's biggest hobby was his HO Scale Model Railroad Trains. For many years he was a member of the Golden Gate Model Railroad Club. They met in the old Fall-Out Shelter at the Randall Museum in San Francisco. There the members built one of the largest HO Scale Model Railroad layouts in California. Members would run and show their trains, which you can still see today. Dad even built his own railroad layout at home running his trains with the help of his daughters.
Dad was also a long-time member of the Native Sons of the Golden West, Dolores-California Parlor #1 and quite possibly their oldest member when he passed. Over the years he served as President of his parlor for 14 years, Governor of the Past Presidents, and Director Emeritus of the Hall Association. He thoroughly enjoyed everything he did with the Native Sons and the friends he made. He especially looked forward to their dinner events which his daughters would often accompany him.
In retirement, dad took up woodworking to keep busy. He had so many specialty tools and a subscription to "Woodworking Magazine" looking forward to each new issue. He would go through his magazines looking for something to make everyone for Christmas. Once he chose the project (usually starting in July) he would then make one for everyone on his Christmas list, each of them branded with his mark. Some of the things he made were salad tongs, 2 stair step stools, napkin holders, letter paper trays, decorative boxes, tabletop secretary desk, mirrored wall shelves, cheese and cracker boards and so many others. Sometimes he would make things just for the heck of it!
Dad is survived by his Daughters; Cathy Allen, Linda Bloomquist (Carl), Peggy Symons (Craig), Granddaughter; Christina Guzman, Brothers; Donald Ness (LaVonna), Arthur Ness (Beverly) and many nieces & nephews.
Dad will be cremated and later join his wife (Electra)/our mom, at Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno, California. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions funeral services will be at a later date when restrictions are lifted and family and friends can celebrate his life together.
We miss you and love you dad. Cheerio, until we meet again!
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020