|
|
Edwin W. Smith Jr.
May 15, 1929 - October 22, 2019 Edwin W. "Chief" Smith Jr., 90, of Benicia passed away peacefully Tuesday, in Concord. He was born in San Francisco and lived there until 1963, when he moved to Concord. Ed served as a Navy Reservist from 1949 to 1953, where he received his initial training in Firefighting. Ed then served as a Firefighter for the City and County of San Francisco for 34 years before retiring as Chief's Operator, in 1984.
Ed loved sailing, riding the train, rooting for the Warriors and 49er's, and his frequent trips to Huckleberry's.
He is survived by his children Christine Howard, Michael Smith, Patrick J. Smith, Steven (Victoria) Schmidt, Robin (Mark) Fortney, Karl (Nina) Schmidt, Linne' Almer, and Wm. Patrick Schmidt; 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Martha Ann Smith, in 2016.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Family prefers donations to:
The National First
Responder's Fund
700 Montgomery Street,
San Francisco, CA 94111
www.nfrf.org
Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019