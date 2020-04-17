|
|
Edwin Killeen Taber
Feb. 18, 1931 - April 16, 2020At home, and surrounded by his loving family, Edwin (Ed) K. Taber passed in the early hours of April 16 of natural causes. He was a proud native of San Francisco, born there on Feb. 18, 1931 to George and Elizabeth (nee: Killeen) Taber. He was a resident of Fairfax since 1965.
He is survived by Rose Taber, his loving wife of over 60 years and by his three daughters, Colleen (Steve) Wright, Maria (Randy) Lane and Elizabeth (Greg) O'Donnell. He is also survived by his nephew Mitch (Kris) Mitchell, Bonus Kids Annie (Greg) Clementi and so many others who shared his life and his home over the years. Ed is also survived by his grandchildren – Tony, Erin, Jessie, Terry, Ootie, Spencer and Payton, and many great-grandchildren.
Ed served in the US Air Force, and it was there that he developed his natural talent as a commercial artist. He worked over the years not only in the commercial field, but also as an illustrator for children's books. You can see his work and enjoy his whimsy in various Klutz Books for Children from years past. He was a 49'er Faithful from the old Kezar Stadium days, a fisherman, wine maker, artist, wood whittler just an all-around good guy who cared for his family, his friends and his world. A great husband, father, grandfather and friend to all who shared his world. He is free now to join his long-time fishing buddies and friends at the next great fishing spot.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Rotary Foundation, www.endpolio.org. Private services.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020