Edwina B. Leggett
April 2, 1928 - September 27, 2019Edwina Benington Leggett peacefully passed on September 27, 2019, after a long, full life full of family, books, and art. She was an elegant, tall, irreverent lady (with terrible handwriting) who loved really good fresh-squeezed orange juice, the New Yorker magazine (while looking at assisted living facilities, she declared: "I can't live somewhere where people don't read the New Yorker"), her neurotic dogs, the Sunday New York Times, a good book and her assorted kids and grandkids. She was fierce on the tennis court, an excellent cook, loved to travel, a loyal friend, proud of her family, and a patron of the arts. She also was stalwart in her last years while dealing with intractable back pain.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, on April 2, 1928, to George and Agnes Benington, Edwina and her younger brother Arthur were raised in New Canaan, CT. After graduating from Vassar, she met and married a San Francisco native, William (Bill) Evers, in 1950. She made her way west and never looked back.
After Bill graduated from law school in Berkeley in 1952, he and Edwina settled in San Francisco. Four children kept them busy over the next few decades. Bill was building a law practice and active in environmental organizations and Edwina juggled raising kids in San Francisco in the '60s (not always easy) with pursuing her own interests in the book world. In 1962, Edwina started working at Minerva's Owl bookstore on Union Street, and after a year or so became a partner and started buying for the store. She also got her teaching credential, librarian degree, and continued playing a competitive game of tennis. Soon Minerva's opened a bookstore for youth at Clement and 1st Avenue. A popular, hip store —with huge baseball gloves for chairs — it was underfunded and closed after a few years. To get kids reading, Edwina also sold deeply discounted books from a big yellow van (she was a bit of a menace behind that wheel), donated by Chronicle Books, emblazoned on the side with "Books for Youth."
By the late 1970s Edwina was living in the Upper Haight in her Craftsman-style house (she and Bill amicably divorced in 1976). She loved to throw parties for friends and family, cooking up multi-course dinners. In the early 80s, Edwina met John (Jack) Leggett, who was retiring after 20 years as director of the Iowa Writers' Workshop. After spending some time with Jack in Iowa City, they married in 1986 and Jack moved to Napa. Edwina split her time between San Francisco and Napa, where she and Jack loved to entertain friends, visiting writers and students at the Napa Valley Writers' Workshop.
After Minerva's Owl, Edwina's next venture was Califia Books, which she founded to sell fine press and letterpress editions and artists' books. Edwina was instrumental in helping many budding book artists get their start. The shop carried books from over 300 small and individually operated presses from across the United States and abroad, and Edwina made trips all over the U.S. to sell to universities and special collection libraries. It introduced thousands of people to the book arts. Califia was first located on Union Street, then moved to space within the Crown Point Press facilities on Hawthorne Street. Edwina sold that business in 2003.
Over the years Edwina served on the boards of the Squaw Valley Writers' Conference, Planned Parenthood, Town School for Boys, Edgewood Center for Children and Families, San Francisco Friends of the Public Library, and Small Press Distribution.
Edwina is survived by her children Elliot, Anne (Breck Hitz), John (Cynthia), Will (Melinda); her grandchildren, Cecile (Ousmane Traoré), Vanessa (Marcela Priwin), Nicky, Ellie (Nick Skewes-Cox), Benington (Sabrina), Emily (James Colby), Willy, Katherine, Audrey, Elizabeth; and her great grand-daughters, Mia Jun Evers and Sassondella and Ganesiri Traoré. Big thanks to Riza Arcamo and Susan Pascua who so lovingly and faithfully took care of her the past few years.
If you wish to make a donation in Edwina's name, these organizations were close to her heart: Squaw Valley Writers' Conference, Napa Valley Writers' Conference, and Planned Parenthood. At Edwina's request, there will only be a small family memorial service.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019