Egidio M. (Gigi) PigozzoEntered into rest on Oct. 5th at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Jeanette Pigozzo for 62 years. Loving father of Richard (Maureen) Pigozzo and Deanna Jensen. Adored grandfather of Ryan (Jenny), Rebekah (Austin), William, Thomas and Nicholas. Great-grandfather of Egidio, Greyson and Violetta. Son of the late Giuseppe & Maria Pigozzo. Brother of Cecilia, Giuseppina, Elsa, Guerrino and the late Danilo, Marchello and Benvenuto. Brother in law of Bertilla and Beatrice Member of the Peninsula Italian American Social Club and the Italian American Citizen Club where he loved to dance. A champion bocce player, Gigi could be found at the Orange Park Bocce Courts. Member of Local #718 a Glazier by trade for 38 years. Loved to fix things, if you needed something fixed Gigi could fix it.
Friends may visit between 5-8pm, Sun. Oct. 13th Garden Chapel, 885 El Camino Real, So.SF where a Vigil Service will be offered at 7pm. Mass of Resurrection will be on Mon., Oct. 14th at 10am Mater Dolorosa Church, 305 Willow Way, So.SF. Private Committal following Mass. Contributions may be made in memory of Egidio M. Pigozzo to the Kaiser Hospice, 4131 Geary Blvd., 4th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94118.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 11, 2019