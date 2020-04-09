Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Egisto Fanti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Egisto J. Fanti


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Egisto J. Fanti Obituary
Egisto J. Fanti

April 29, 1926 - April 2, 2020

Egisto Fanti, 93 years old, passed away peacefully at home with his beloved wife Mary of 69 and a half years and devoted caregiver, Vina Fabi, by his side. He leaves behind his wife Mary, children Cristina Dawson, Linda Brown (Lyle) and Richard Fanti (Maria Branco). Grandchildren Lindsey and Martin Brown, Richie (Taylor) Fanti, Jamie Fanti and his great-granddaughter Charlie. Niece, nephews and cousins. His many friends at the Peninsula Social Club, San Mateo, and Italian American Social Club of South San Francisco. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Scholarship Department of the Peninsula Social Club or Vitas Hospice. Funeral services to be announced at a later date.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Egisto's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -