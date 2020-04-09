|
Egisto J. Fanti
April 29, 1926 - April 2, 2020Egisto Fanti, 93 years old, passed away peacefully at home with his beloved wife Mary of 69 and a half years and devoted caregiver, Vina Fabi, by his side. He leaves behind his wife Mary, children Cristina Dawson, Linda Brown (Lyle) and Richard Fanti (Maria Branco). Grandchildren Lindsey and Martin Brown, Richie (Taylor) Fanti, Jamie Fanti and his great-granddaughter Charlie. Niece, nephews and cousins. His many friends at the Peninsula Social Club, San Mateo, and Italian American Social Club of South San Francisco. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Scholarship Department of the Peninsula Social Club or Vitas Hospice. Funeral services to be announced at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020