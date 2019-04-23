Eileen King Murray Behling December 4, 1924 - April 19, 2019 The eldest of three children born to Edmund and Catherine King, Eileen lived a full life filled with family and a strong faith. She grew up in San Mateo and as a young woman was an accomplished equestrian. She graduated from Dominican University with a degree in Economics. She, with her husband, Joseph Murray (Millbrae Murray Hardware), raised five children in Millbrae and Burlingame. After the youngest went off to school, she got her teaching credential and spent 25 years teaching in the Millbrae school district. Eileen traveled extensively, was an avid reader and bridge player. She swam with dolphins and parasailed in her 80's. She enjoyed knitting and needlepoint and the grandchildren have blankets and Christmas stockings to cherish. She volunteered with the Assistance League and was active in her parish. She gathered her family every year for Christmas dinner and reunions at Lake Tahoe every summer.



Eileen lived as a widow for 10 years and then met Dr. Ralph Behling. They married and spent 16 wonderful years together. She was loved by his 5 children and their spouses. Eileen is survived by her children, Mark (Joan) of Seattle, Michaela, Joan Ruth (Fred), Martha of Bend, and Maryanne, along with 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and another on the way. She is also survived by her brother, Edmund Thomas (Tom) King, II. Joan King O.P. of San Rafael, and several nieces and nephews.



Special thanks to her caregiver, Kalisi Vailea, and the staff at The Trousdale where she lived for just a few months. There will be a memorial mass at Our Lady of Angels in Burlingame on Wednesday, May 1st at 1:30 pm. Donations can be made to her parish, Our Lady of Angels, The Assistance League, or the retirement fund for the Dominican sisters in San Rafael.









