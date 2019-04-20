Eileen Bitten November 15, 1945 - April 12, 2019 Resident of Alameda



The East Bay Community lost a pillar of dedicated service with the passing of Mrs. Eileen Bitten of Alameda, California. Mrs. Bitten succumbed April 12, after a long battle with cancer. She was 73 years old. She will be reunited with her beloved husband, Robert C Bitten, also of Alameda; her parents Thomas P and Eileen McPeak Kenney of San Francisco; and her sister, Mary Ann Weintraub of Los Angeles. She is survived by her daughter Jane Dorsey of Glendora (husband Kevin Dorsey) CA and her brother Michael Kenney (wife Marissa Kenney) of Phoenix AZ. and grandchildren and great grandchildren

Known for her generous spirit and putting others at ease, Mrs. Bitten served her community for the past nine years, as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dominican School of Philosophy and Theology at the Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley. She was a Dame in the Order of Malta and worked tirelessly in the North American Prison Ministry Apostolate at San Quentin Penitentiary. She cherished her role as Docent of the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco, relishing the time spent studying and traveling to extend her knowledge of that subject. She also served a term as President of the Harbor Bay Isle Homeowners Association.



A graduate of UCLA, class of 1967, Mrs. Bitten spent 40 years in the field of Human Resources, including 20 years as Manager of Civil Service Employment of Contra Costa County. She also served a term as President of the International Personal Managers Association. She was a pioneer in the areas of Equal Opportunities for women and the innovative creator of many employee self-improvement programs. She received the prestigious IPMA Lifetime Achievement Award. She was also recently named as a recipient of the Alemany Achievement Award for her continuous service to the Dominican Order.



A vigil will be held at St Dominic's Church, 2390 Bush St, San Francisco, CA on Thursday April 25 at 7:00 PM. Requiem Mass will be conducted at the Church of Saint Albert the Great Priory, 5890 Birch Ct, Oakland, CA on Friday April 26 at 10:00 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma, CA. In lieu of flowers her family prefers that memorial contributions be made to THE EILEEN BITTEN AND THOMAS AND EILEEN KENNEY SCHOLARSHIP FUND at the Dominican School, 2301 Vine St, Berkeley, CA 94708. For further information please call Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745). Alameda Funeral & Cremation Services, Alameda, CA, 510-522-6020.

