Eileen Mac EvillySeptember 2, 1932 - November 17, 2020Eileen passed peacefully in her home at the age of 88 years with family holding her hand. 53 years married to the man she loved, preceded by Vincent in 2018.Survived by her son Stephen, sister, brothers, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and friends.She enjoyed travelling, the outdoors, gardening and served as president of the S.F. Rose Society.A private vigil and burial will be arranged next week.