Eileen Nichol November 16, 1927 - May 31, 2019 Eileen (McGeough) Nichol passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was a devout Catholic and is now safe in God's care.



Eileen was born on a farm in Govan, Saskatchewan. She was one of five children of Joseph and Margaret McGeough. After her mother's early passing, she cared for her four brothers: Vin, Bill, Gerald, and John McGeough.



Eileen valued education. She graduated from the University of Saskatoon, then earned a master's degree in social work at the University of British Columbia. She later earned a teaching certificate at San Francisco State University.



Eileen met her husband of 60 years, Dr. Bernard Nichol, at St. Mary's Social Club in San Francisco. They were married at St. Brigid's Church and settled in San Mateo. There, they raised their six sons: John, Dan, Jim, Larry, Thomas, and Patrick.



Eileen volunteered at the Primrose House for many years, and eventually became President of Catholic Charities. She also enjoyed many wonderful friendships, including her "sewing group" that met monthly for more than 50 years. She treasured her time with her grandchildren.



Eileen is survived by her husband, Dr. Bernard Nichol, her six sons, her 10 grandchildren, and her brothers, Gerald and John.



Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, June 5, 10am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Belmont.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary