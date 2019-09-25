|
|
Eileen P. RodmanPassed away peacefully on September 21, 2019 at the age of 85.
Eileen was born December 2, 1933 in San Francisco to Pearl and Frank LaBelle. She was raised in San Francisco and attended Notre Dame Elementary and High School on Dolores Street. Eileen graduated from Mt. St. Mary's University in Los Angeles in 1955 with a Bachelor of Arts and received a Master of Arts in 1964 from San Francisco State University. She taught and was an administrator in the San Francisco Unified School District for 40 years. Eileen was awarded a Life State of California General School Administration Credential in May 1971. She loved to travel, attend the theatre, and go to teas, lunches and dinners with her many friends.
Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Rodman. She is survived by many relatives in Orland and Napa, California.
Friends are invited to visit on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 4pm and attend a Rosary at 7pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10am at St. Stephen Church, 601 Eucalyptus Drive, San Francisco. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019