San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Rodman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Rodman

Add a Memory
Eileen Rodman Obituary
Eileen P. Rodman

Passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019 at the age of 85.
Eileen was born December 2, 1933 in San Francisco to Pearl and Frank LaBelle. She was raised in San Francisco and attended Notre Dame Elementary and High School on Dolores Street. Eileen graduated from Mt. St. Mary's University in Los Angeles in 1955 with a Bachelor of Arts and received a Master of Arts in 1964 from San Francisco State University. She taught and was an administrator in the San Francisco Unified School District for 40 years. Eileen was awarded a Life State of California General School Administration Credential in May 1971. She loved to travel, attend the theatre, and go to teas, lunches and dinners with her many friends.
Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Rodman. She is survived by many relatives in Orland and Napa, California.
Friends are invited to visit on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 4pm and attend a Rosary at 7pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10am at St. Stephen Church, 601 Eucalyptus Drive, San Francisco. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now