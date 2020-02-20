|
|
Eileen Leah Carle StaubEileen Leah Carle Staub died peacefully on February 4, at her son's home in San Rafael. She was 92. Eileen was born and raised in New York State, attended two high schools in Syracuse, where she excelled at drama and was Salutatorian. She went on to graduate Magna Cum Laude and earn a Master's Degree in English Literature from SUNY Syracuse, where she met her husband, Norman, a medical student.
Eileen and Norman married in 1953 and their first child, Katharine, was born in Germany, where Norman was stationed as a medical Captain in the U. S. Army. Two more children, Norman Jr. and Carle, were soon born stateside in Pennsylvania and Syracuse. The couple then moved to California in 1958, where two more children, Nancy and Peter, were born. They raised their children in Sleepy Hollow, a homeowners' association next to San Anselmo.
Eileen worked part time as a librarian for the San Rafael Library and Norman as a medical researcher and professor. They lived their last 25 years together in Stinson Beach, from which they traveled frequently and where they were active parishioners and volunteers for St. Mary Magdalene Church in Bolinas.
Eileen worked in the Rectory library and had many interests. She adored the ocean and was an artful homemaker. Loving literature, she dabbled in writing: poetry, a children's book (not published), a chatty column for the Fairfax Reporter, journals, and her own autobiography, gifted to her children. She studied Jungian psychology and was always interested in the intersection of her Catholic spirituality and psychology. Eileen was charitable, a great fan of Dorothy Day and the Catholic Worker movement. She was also passionate about researching her and Norman's family lineages.
Eileen is survived by her five children, nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren (with two more on the way within weeks!) A memorial mass with burial of ashes will be held on Friday, March 20 1:00 at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Bolinas. Personal correspondence is welcome care of Katharine Harrison at [email protected]
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020