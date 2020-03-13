|
|
Elaine Rose BoschettiBattistini
June 1, 1929 - March 11, 2020Elaine was born in San Francisco and grew up in North Beach. She attended St. Peter and Paul's Grammar School, was a member of the Salesian Girl's Club, graduated from Presentation High School San Francisco and San Francisco State University with a Teaching Credential. Later she became a Board Chairman for the Easter Seal Society and a very active member of the Belmont League. Her free time was spent traveling the world with her husband Ed, reading and attending the theatre.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Rose Boschetti; her siblings, Leroy and Lorraine Boschetti; and two grandchildren, Scott Battistini and Paul Thomas.
Elaine is survived by her husband of 66 years Dr. Edward Battistini; children, Keith (Carmen) Battistini, and Christine (Frank) Thomas; grandchildren, Mark (Ivonne) Battistini, Brian Battistini (Brenda Lee), David (Kristina) Thomas and Oriana Fields; great grandchildren, Victoria Battistini, Nolan Thomas, and Baby Thomas.
We want to thank all her wonderful caregivers from Right At Home and Mission Hospice of San Mateo.
Visitation begins at 6pm followed by a Rosary at 7pm on Monday, March 16th at Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo. Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Tuesday, March 17th at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1 Notre Dame Ave., San Mateo. Interment at the Italian Cemetery, 540 F St., Colma. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mission Hospice of San Mateo.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020