San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sneider, Sullivan & O'Connell Funeral Home
977 S. El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA 94402
(650) 343-1804
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
1040 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA
View Map
Inurnment
Private
Golden Gate National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Patterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Patterson Obituary
Elaine Patricia (O'Connor) Patterson

April 22, 1930 - November 2, 2019

Elaine Patterson passed away at home on November 2, 2019, following a lengthy illness. She was high spirited, kind, and generous. Elaine was born and raised in San Francisco and graduated from Presentation High School and San Francisco State. She married the love of her life, Bob, in 1952. Elaine & Bob were married for 41 years. Her first teaching job was at Visitation Valley Elementary School in San Francisco. She was a Belmont icon, teaching in the Belmont-Redwood Shores School District for 60+ years, hired by Mae Nesbit in 1953.

Elaine is survived by her children: Katherine (Bruce), Diane (Skip) & Douglas (Cherie); adoring grandchildren: Kim, Laura (Matt), Debbie, Rob (Marion), Jeff & Janel. She was predeceased by her husband, Bob; her parents, Grace & Leslie; and her sister, Lois. Elaine had many adoring nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends, including fellow teachers. Lovingly cared for by Marlita & Gladys.

Memorial Mass will be held at 11am on Saturday, Nov. 16th at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1040 Alameda de las Pulgas in Belmont. Private burial at Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno. Memorial donations can be made to Belmont-Redwood Shores School District.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sneider, Sullivan & O'Connell Funeral Home
Download Now