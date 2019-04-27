Elaine Anna Strom September 25, 1937March 22, 2019 A much loved wife and mother, Elaine Anna Strom, 81, passed away peacefully at her home in Palm Desert, CA, on March 22, 2019. She was born in San Francisco, CA, to Fred and Elsa Wedemeyer on September 25, 1937. She was a proud graduate of San Francisco's Balboa High School, Class of '55. She married the love of her life, Norman Strom, on June 11, 1960. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, and their sons, Mark, Chris and Steve (Debbie), and grandchildren and great grandchildren. Elaine was president of the family business, Wedemeyer Bakery, which has been a San Francisco institution since it was established by her father in 1936. She retired in 1994. A long-time resident of Belmont, CA, she and her husband moved to Palm Desert in 2001. Elaine was very active in charity work and served as president of the San Francisco Auxiliary for Children and chair of the Auxiliary's Jewel Ball. Above all, Elaine was fun; she loved life and loved people. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. A celebration of Elaine's life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford, in Palo Alto, CA

