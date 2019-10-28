|
Elan Hahn
January 6, 1957 - October 9, 2019Elan was a native San Franciscan, the oldest son of James Hahn and Kathryn Hahn. He lived his entire life in the City with the exception of the four years he served as a medic in the U.S. Army. When he was honorably discharged, he got his contractor's license and began an almost thirty-five year career, always seeking perfection, but ready to point out that he didn't quite reach it. He was a craftsman, innovative and always ready with thoughtful advice.
Elan lived his life with intentionality. He travelled, he read widely, appreciated the arts, and became proficient in Mandarin Chinese. He traveled throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Mexico and Central America. He was an animal lover and lavished care and affection on his two Macaws that he had for over thirty years. He gave generously the SPCA and to causes supporting marine mammals and birds. Elan was a unique human being. He was an honest and trustworthy man in both his work and in his relationships.
Elan passed away on October 9th, 2019, surrounded by his beloved family, after courageously fighting brain cancer for nine months. He was predeceased by his father, James Hahn, and his brother, Seth Hahn, and is survived by his mother, Kathryn Hahn, his brother, Brit Hahn, and his sisters, Kira Hahn and Bibi Straw.
A memorial service will be held at the Swedenborgian Church on Friday, November 15th, at 6:30 p.m. – 2107 Lyon Street, San Francisco.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019