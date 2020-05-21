Eldon Eugene Jesse
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eldon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eldon Eugene JesseMay 17, 1949 - May 15, 2020Eldon Jesse, husband, father, big city detective, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Eldon was born on his family farm in Banks, Oregon in 1949. After attending Jesuit High School in Portland, Eldon studied economics at Santa Clara University, where he made many lifelong friends. He was drafted into the United States' Army in 1971, seeing no action and, thankfully, with only one tattoo to show for it. In 1972, Eldon moved to San Francisco, where he realized that he was in no way cut out for an office job. He started up his detective agency soon thereafter. In 1986, he met the love of his life, Ann Marie. They married in 1990 and had three children - Alana, Erika, and Brian.



An active member of St. Brendan's Church, Eldon was a man of strong, unwavering faith. At 6'3", he truly believed "blessed are the meek." He loved animals, and would go out of his way to protect any and all living creatures from harm. He believed in turning the other cheek, in helping those less fortunate, and he avidly supported causes that sought to provide everyone with a fair shot at a good life. Eldon was a man of great integrity, humility, and thoughtfulness. He was extremely well-read, had a biting wit, and a captivating storyteller. He ran his detective agency out of his family home, giving him the opportunity to moonlight as a stay at home father. In his 50's, he became patiently dedicated to coaching youth basketball. In his 60's, he fell in love with rap music, and could often be heard washing the car to Kendrick Lamar. He spent much of his free time giving back to the community, either by volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul's soup kitchen, at a women's shelter, or by driving neighbors to the airport. He loved reading obituaries for their forced brevities. I hope he would have appreciated this one.



Eldon is preceded in death by his mother Henrietta, father Archie, and brother Darrell. He is survived by his wife Ann Marie, his daughters Alana and Erika, his son Brian, his sister Myrna, and his cat Garibaldi. We are so lucky to have loved Eldon and to have felt his love.
The family will be having a private service. A celebration of Eldon's life will be planned for a future date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 21 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved