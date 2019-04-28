Eleanor V. Di Giorgio October 1913 - April 2019 Eleanor was born in Stockton on October 7, 1913; daughter of Edward G. and Nell Vollmann where she attended school including College of the Pacific. She attended UC Berkeley where she was a member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority and she graduated from University of California Dental College as a dental hygienist. She was employed as a dental hygienist until her marriage to Robert Di Giorgio in 1940.



Eleanor lived her early life in San Francisco and later returned to Stockton for several years before moving to Villa Marin in San Rafael.



She was active in many charities and arts auxiliaries serving on the Board of Directors of the YWCA Residence Club and was a co founder of the Ladies Aid to Retarded Children. Eleanor belonged to the San Francisco Golf Club, Century Club and the Town and Country Club. She loved music and was a regular at the opera, symphony and ballet. Eleanor was an avid traveler of the world and remembered for her love of parties, both as a hostess and guest.



Eleanor was the mother of Ann Costigan (Peter), Barbara Di Giorgio, Christine Timmerman (Ray), and Dorothy Moore. She had seven grandchildren: Charles Hein, Timothy Davis, Kristen Davis Frisbee, Jennifer Davis Pentes, Ted Moore, Clark Moore and Marina Moore, and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister Annette Ruhstaller.



