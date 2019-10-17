Home

St Matthew's Catholic Church
1 Notre Dame Ave
San Mateo, CA 94402
Eleanor Marie Donovan

June 19, 1922 - September 29, 2019

Eleanor Marie Donovan passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019 in San Mateo, CA at the age of 97. Loving mother of Dennis, Tom and Bill Donovan, Mary Putnam, and Patti Donovan-Skweir; cherished Grandma to Sean and Alanna Putnam, Alex and Camille Skweir, Lily and Abby Donovan. She was preceded in death by her parents Dr. Frederick and Nellie West and brothers Eugene and Robert West. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A native San Franciscan, she attended schools of Notre Dame de Namur and St. Mary's College of Nursing. She had a rewarding career as a Registered Nurse at Mills Memorial Hospital. Eleanor and Laurence Donovan raised their family in Millbrae; she was a St. Dunstan's parishioner; she later moved to San Mateo.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Eleanor's life will be held Friday, November 8th at 2:00 p.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, One Notre Dame Ave., San Mateo. Friends can visit at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow at Burlingame Lion's Club, 990 Burlingame Ave., Burlingame.
Contributions can be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley, MA 02481 or https://curealz.org/outreach/in-memory/eleanor-donovan/

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 27, 2019
