Eleanor Ray Hammer
July 24, 1922 - December 9, 2019Eleanor Ray Hammer, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt, recent widow, excellent musician, teacher, scholar (AB, MA, PhD), writer, avid traveler, and Democrat, died at 97 on the 9th of December 2019 after a short bout with pneumonia.
By 1938 Eleanor was busy with piano, cello, and voice, valuing one instrument for practicality, another for sonority, and the third for portability, though she did manage to walk her cello to lessons to save the bus fare. A performance of Aida at Indiana University given by the Metropolitan Opera's touring company in April 1942 was the first date with David Cameron Hammer (1923-2019), a tenor and designer she would marry two years later. Many operas and three diverse sons followed.
In 1951 the five Hammers left the staid Indianapolis of their birth for Los Angeles. Taking advantage of the G.I. Bill husband Dave studied at the Chouinard Art Institute. Eleanor taught piano, accompanied choirs, sang alto with Gregg Smith and Roger Wagner, and, after study with Clarence Mader, became a sought-after church organist. From 1964 to 1993 she taught a variety of music courses at Los Angeles Valley College, curating its concert series as well. Among the performers: a young Michael Tilson Thomas.
Eleanor became a strong believer in staying in touch with her extended family. Between 1958 and 2018 Eleanor participated in 14 family reunions in California (North and South), Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Indiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota and upstate New York.
Eleanor's wanderlust took her to Europe nine times. Her particular goal was to play and study the tracker-action organs from Bach's era. When the Hammers moved to the Sequoias in 2004, Eleanor missed her piano (now living with son Steve), but she absolutely loved not cooking and not shopping. She continued as a substitute organist well into her 95th year. Both Hammers contributed strongly to the Sequoia's musical environment and in turn the community and staff were of great assistance in Dave and Eleanor's final years.
Survivors: Frederick David Hammer, Katie Danforth, Bruce Hammer, Cecilia Kojima, Steven Hammer, Tessa Hammer, Tobin Hammer, sister Alice Ell, admiring nieces and nephews, and a 1916 Steinway model B.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Eleanor at The Sequoias, 1400 Geary
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020