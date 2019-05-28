Eleanor "Wink" (Zobel) Holton May 2, 1932 - May 17, 2019 Eleanor Zobel Holton

Born on May 2, 1932 in San Francisco, died on May 17th 2019 after a brief illness in Larkspur, CA. A third generation San Franciscan, Eleanor was always known to family and friends as "Wink".



Preceded in death by her parents Newton G. Zobel and Paula Waterman Zobel and her sister Maybelle Zobel Mitchell.



At the age of 2, Wink's family moved to the Yolanda area of San Anselmo. She attended Yolandsdale Grade School, Drake Jr. High before it became a High School and graduated from Tamalpais High School in 1950 where she was active in Reunion planning for several decades. Wink attended College of Marin in 1952 and graduated with an AA.



Trained as a Laboratory Technician at Ross Hospital, Wink then worked at Mt. Zion Hospital in San Francisco and Cutter Laboratories in Berkeley as a Chemical Analyst.



An avid photographer, Wink loved to travel including several trips to Europe, Africa to photograph animals of the Serengeti, and to Churchill, Canada to photograph Polar Bears.



After raising her children, Wink went back into the medical field for 25 years as a Supervisor of Allergy Testing Labs in Berkeley, Sebastopol, and West Marin.



A Resident of Ross for 47 years, Wink moved to Larkspur in 2015. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Erwin Holton who she met at Main School Kindergarten in San Anselmo in 1937. Devoted Mother of David of Sacramento, Peter of Larkspur and Tom of Hokkaido, Japan. Loving and affectionate Grandmother of Graham and Lauren of Truckee, CA.



Per Wink's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at:



