Chapel of the Highlands
194 Millwood Drive
Millbrae, CA 94030
(650) 588-5116
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapel of the Highlands
194 Millwood Drive
Millbrae, CA 94030
View Map
Vigil
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Chapel of the Highlands
194 Millwood Drive
Millbrae, CA 94030
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Dunstan Catholic Church
1133 Broadway
Millbrae, CA
View Map
Eleanor Josephine ""Ellie"" Cavallero


1926 - 2019
Eleanor "Ellie" Josephine Cavallero

December 8, 1926 ~ December 16, 2019

Late of San Bruno and San Mateo County resident for 74 years, entered into rest in Burlingame on December 16, 2019. Loving mother of Linda, Diane (her husband John) and Mary Ann. Dear sister of Ron Emilio, the late Mary Reed and the late Frank Emilio. Also survived by her cherished grandchildren Jon, Ryan, Jonathan and Garrett, including great grandchildren Ashlen, Hailey, Brooklynn, Emilia, Reid and her nieces, nephews and cousins. Family was the most important thing in life to her.
A native of San Francisco, California, age 93 years.
An avid dancer including tap, ballroom and jazz, belonging to a dance troupe in San Carlos. She loved musical theater and all the arts, and was an avid reader. Ellie had an artistic talent for oil painting. Loved for her joy of cooking Italian specialties for her family & friends.
Family and friends may visit on Friday, December 20 after 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae, with a Vigil Service at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, December 21 at 11:00 AM at Saint Dunstan Catholic Church, 1133 Broadway in Millbrae. Committal will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
Her family appreciates donations to the National Lymphedema Network at www.lymphaticnetwork.org.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 19, 2019
