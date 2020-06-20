Eleanor Torassa

Eleanor Frances Mulkeen

October 4, 1925 - June 15, 2020

Eleanor passed away peacefully in Napa, CA on June 15, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born on October 4, 1925 in San Francisco, CA to Anne and Edward Kenny. Eleanor was the youngest of 9 children. She graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy in San Francisco and married her high school sweetheart, Austin Mulkeen, upon his return from the South Pacific on December 8, 1945. They made their home in the Sunset District where they raised their 5 children. Eleanor retired from Bank of America after 20 years of service in 1990.



Eleanor and Austin were active members of Holy Name of Jesus Church until they relocated to Napa in 1992. They joined the St. Apollinaris Catholic Church community in Napa where Eleanor volunteered her time. Most of all, Eleanor enjoyed spending time with her family.



Eleanor is survived by her children, Thomas (Marielena); William (Christine); Ann (Tom); Steven (Sharon): Joan (George), grandchildren, Ryan; Erin (Kyle); Alison; Lauren; George; Matthew (Emily), great grandchildren, Guner; Kane and many nieces and nephews. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Austin, daughter in law, Maureen and grandson, Kevin.



Eleanor will have a private graveside service with a celebration of life to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Continuum Care Hospice Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store