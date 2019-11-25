Home

Eleanor Yee Obituary
Eleanor Yee passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 11, 2019. She was pre-decreased by her father, Ormon. She is survived by her mother, May, and her siblings, Elbert, Phil, Evelyn (Randy), and Elaine (Bernie); and two nieces, Elizabeth and Katherine.
Eleanor received her bachelor's degree from University of California, Berkeley and doctorate in pharmacy from University of California, San Francisco School of Pharmacy. She spent over 43 years working as a pharmacist at Franklin, Ralph Davies, and CPMC.
Services will be held on Monday, December 2 at 11:00 am at Evergreen Mortuary McAvoy and O'Hara Company at 10th Ave and Geary Blvd, San Francisco.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations meaningful to the donor are suggested based on your relationship with Eleanor.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019
