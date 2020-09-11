Elena Rivas Rodezno

September 11, 1915-September 2, 2020

Elena "Nena" Rivas Rodezno passed away peacefully in San Francisco, CA in the company of her family.



Nena was born in the small town of Analquito, El Salvador, and raised in Cojutepeque, El Salvador. The daughter of Antonia Herrador and Gustavo Rivas, she was the oldest of ten children and the last to survive. She was a loving sister to her siblings and had a special place in her heart for her uncle, "Papa Chico."



In 1946 Elena married her life partner Juan Alcides Rodezno. Together they immigrated to the United States looking for a better life. They settled in San Francisco and were inseparable for the rest of their lives until Juan's passing on September 16th, 1997.



Nena and Juan settled in the Mission District of San Francisco within St. James' parish, and raised two children, Frank and Nora. Mrs. Rodezno' s Catholic Faith was a vital part of her life and she worked hard to ensure her children received a Catholic education. Both her children graduated from St. James grammar school, and then Immaculate Conception Academy and St. Ignatius High School. She found comfort and strength with her Lord and she would gladly light a candle in your honor. Nena enjoyed being a member of the parish Mother's Club and helped in many hotdog sales.

Nena was a much beloved grandmother to Denise Rodezno, James Jaboneta, Jr. and his wife Nadia, Shawn-Andrea Garety and Gabriella Rodezno. She was an amazing and loving great-grandmother to Haley, Arianna, Anthony, Sofie, Leelah and Luna. The family was blessed to have Nena as their mother, grandmother and great -grandmother.



Nena was a long time Giants fan thru thick and thin. She was first attracted to the Gigantes in the 60's while watching the Dodgers' post game Spanish interviews by Dave Park of Juan Marichal, Orlando Cepeda, and the Alou Brothers. She enjoyed watching her multi-generational children play in CYO basketball and baseball games, and then high school games at Kezar Pavilion.

The Rodezno family relocated to St. Gabriel's parish where Mrs. Rodezno made many lifelong friends. The new neighbors loved her open-door attitude and Salvadoran dishes. Her kitchen welcomed you with the warm smells of handmade tortillas and sugary empanadas to enjoy until you burst. She had a magical green thumb that worked wonders in her yard which she loved to share with others.



She cherished her City by the Bay for its cool air, which was a pleasant change from the tropical heat of El Salvador. Nena loved playing tour guide of City sights, especially Golden Gate Park, to family visitors from the old country. She enjoyed the excitement of bus trips to Tahoe/Reno, pulling the lever of her favorite Wheel of Fortune slot machine, and the joyful sound of silver coins dropping in her bin.



Nena was a beautiful woman; the true embodiment of style, class and sophistication. Nena and Juan were an eye-catching couple. She possessed a unique combination of strength, a soft touch, passion, yet had a disarming calmness under stressful circumstances. Her family meant everything to her and her sacrifices to care for them endure. She will forever live in their hearts.



Private Services for Mrs. Rodezno will be held at Duggan's Serra Mortuary on her 105th Birthday. She will be laid to rest with her husband, Juan Rodezno, at the Golden Gate Veterans National Cemetery in San Bruno, CA. In honor of her love of plants, the family welcomes donations to the San Francisco Botanical Garden Society in the name of Elena Rodezno.



