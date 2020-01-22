|
Elenka "Lena" Stoyanof
June 29, 1929 - January 18, 2020Lena Stoyanof was born and raised in Istanbul Turkey. In 1947 she married her sweetheart, Georgi Stoyanof. They made their home in the Kadikoy district where the Stoyanof family bakery, Beyaz Firin, was located. Lena was a strong supporter of her hard-working husband. She loved to cook and spend time with her husband, her 2 sons and her extended family. She spoke 5 languages and was active in her community.
Upon deciding to emigrate to the United States they turned over the bakery to their older son, Dimitri, who expanded it into one of Istanbul's premier bakeries which Lena's granddaughter, Nathalie, now runs.
With the help of their younger son, Angel, Stoyanof's Restaurant opened in 1981 in the Inner Sunset. While Georgi made the pastries, Lena's specialties included the Avgolemeno Soup, Mousaka, Pastichio, Saganaki and numerous other Greek and Turkish dishes. Lena thoroughly enjoyed the 18-year run and as a result made many good friends.
Lena always liked to be out and about. She loved traveling, spending time at Lake Tahoe and the company of her many old and new friends. Some of her favorites outings were events through NORCAL Armenian Senior Services or meeting up with her friends or grandkids for lunch. She was a regular volunteer at the San Francisco Botanical Garden Library, a job she looked forward to every weekend. Her favorite haunts were Arizmendi Bakery and the coffee shops in the Inner Sunset.
She moved to Cypress Golden Gate in 2014. Lena loved having friends visit and was especially happy when they brought her treats! She lived her last 14 months at Home Sweet Home in Daly City.
A heartfelt thank you to her many friends who never stopped coming to visit her, especially when she was no longer able to get out. We are grateful for the exceptional help of Geri Thomas, who managed her care for the last 6 ½ years. A final thank you to everyone at Home Sweet Home for all the warm and loving care she received there and who kept that special smile on her face to the end, before she slipped away peacefully in her sleep.
Lena is survived by her son, Dimitri (Mitko), grand-daughter, Natalie (Bulent)Suda and great-grandaughters Talya and Liya who live in Istanbul and daughter-in-law Priscilla and grandchildren Brent and Petra in San Francisco; also many nieces, nephews, grandnephews and grandnieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband Georgi, her son Angel, her brothers Hristo and Manço Damyanof.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Monday, January 27, 2020, 11:00am at the Chapel of the Greek Orthodox Cemetery, 1148 El Camino Real, Colma. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the San Francisco Botanical Garden.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020