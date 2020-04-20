Home

More Obituaries for Elias Alarcon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elias Alarcon

Elias Alarcon Obituary
Elias Alarcon

Entered into rest on April 16th 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of the late June Alarcon for 39 years. May they find everlasting peace together. Foreman for Steelcase Corp. of 33 years. Born in San Jose California and grew up in Oakland, Ace served in the Air Force 1965-1969 and eventually became a long time resident of South San Francisco.

Friend may visit after 10:30am, Thurs. April 23rd, Garden Chapel, 885 El Camino Real, So.SF. Committal Italian Cemetery. Condolences may also be made at www.gardenchapel885.com.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2020
