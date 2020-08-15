Elinor Mary GattoOctober 16, 1925 - August 6, 2020Elinor Gatto was born in San Francisco in the fall of 1925, to Michael Grassis and Mary (Pierano) Grassis, when ferryboats ruled the Bay and the Golden Gate and Bay Bridges were a dream. She grew up in the Mission where her father worked as a printer. She attended school in her neighborhood achieving exceptional academic recognition. Her eye was on becoming a teacher and she was offered a scholarship to the prestigious all women's Mill's College, an acceptance to Cal Berkeley, but decided on San Francisco State, renowned as the Teacher's College.After WWII ended and hopes were bright, she met the love of her life, a returning San Francisco native and war veteran Felix (Phil) Anthony Gatto at a cousin's wedding. Her handsome suitor took her on three dates over the course of a week, the first of which was at Bimbo's 365 Club, and then he proposed to her. But Elinor decided to make him sweat it out and wait a week until she said, "I do." "I had a whirlwind romance," Elinor said. They married in North Beach at Saints Peter and Paul Church and settled in the historic Italian neighborhood where they started their family. As newlyweds, they would venture to Boyes Springs with relatives and years later created their own "little bit of heaven" in Sonoma.Elinor was a true San Franciscan, fun, energetic, devoted to her family and faith, full of heart, and lived her magical 94 years of life with grace. She loved her Manhattans and cheered for her beloved Giants. She dressed impeccably in smart outfits, her gorgeous full head of hair and a smile that could burn through the thickest days of San Francisco fog.She was a guiding light and role model to those around her in how to lead a simple and honest life. For all of those touched by this elegant woman, Elinor's bright outlook was indelible, filled with an eternal optimism and a soft laugh.She devoted herself to her family and those around her felt special and loved. She was self-less and had a strong moral compass. She was a modern woman and a quiet leader.Her sons, daughter, grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and friends adored her and couldn't get enough of her vibrant spirit for living life to the fullest whether it was celebrating together on special occasions, going out to dinner, movies or a musical. It was all in Elinor's sweet-spot. After a long day that would exhaust those half her age, Elinor would perk up and invite her family out for a late night bite. Everyone relished a dose of Elinor's energizing effect.Elinor's self-discipline in her life would even make her favorite Giant's shortstop Brandon Crawford pause and take notice. In her later years, she would start early on her exercise bike pedaling for a half hour, and then she'd take her latte and newspaper. Each step of her day was clear and well thought out. Her steadfast routines were marveled at by those close to her who whispered, "how does she do it?"She was private in the old school way but her heart was always present in conversation and everyday life. If she saw someone in pain she would say a prayer for them. She walked her steady path through life guided by her faith and the simple principles of respect and kindness.Her gentle demeanor, big heart and generosity was her signature in life. She was a great grandmother, grandmother, mother and so much more to the many who had the great pleasure to meet her and exchange a laugh or story. Her kindness and deep devotion to her family and faith left an indelible mark on all of our souls. Her spirit will live on in those she knew and even those who had the great occasion of meeting her at a party or dinner gathering. Yes, our hearts ache but our spirits are ever stronger because of her.She had her favorite phrases, which she'd share quietly with family. Armed with a bright smile and a twinkle in her eyes, she'd say, "Life is what you make it and I want to make it a happy one." And she did for 94 years.Elinor is predeceased by her parents, Michael and Mary Grassis and her husband Felix (Phil) Anthony Gatto. Elinor is survived by her three children Philip (Stephanie) Gatto, Michael (Kara) Gatto and Linda (Salvatore) Rizzo. Her grandchildren, Alison and Bernie Affrunti, Matthew (Laurie) Gatto, Alanna Gatto, Meghan Gatto, Salvatore Rizzo, Natalie Rizzo, Michela (Bruce) McCurdy and Sofia Rizzo. Three great grandchildren, Giovanni and Stella Affrunti, and Lou McCurdy.Donations can be made to your favorite charities or to Elinor's: Little Sisters of the Poor, ICA Cristo Rey Academy or the Father Sauer Academy at St. Ignatius College Preparatory.A celebration of life will be held when the shelter in place order is lifted and a gathering is possible.