Elisabeth De Vogelaere
September 28,1922 - March 19, 2020 Elisabeth, 97, entered eternal rest peacefully on March 19 in Oakland, CA. She was the second of 6 children born to Jean and Marie Schouwers, on September 28,1922 in Brussels, Belgium. After living through WWII and helping care for her ailing mother, and siblings: Norbert, Emile, Julien, Pierre and Anne-Marie, she married her husband, René in 1948. They moved to Quebec Canada, South Bend IN, and finally to Berkeley CA in 1957, where René was a Professor of Mathematics at UC Berkeley. Elisabeth's devotion to her husband allowed his career to flourish, including sabbatical adventures in Belgium and the Netherlands.
Elisabeth was always helping someone, from the time she started school and befriended a girl who was being bullied to her last years in the Mercy Retirement Center where she would visit with the "old" people who were lonely. Elisabeth volunteered for numerous organizations including School of the Madeleine; the Equipment Center which provided household items for UC Berkeley visiting academics; and the Turnabout Shop which raises money to provide dentistry for people in need. She also donated to innumerable non-profit organizations.
Singing in the St. Mary Magdalen Church choir and playing piano gave her great joy. Attending daily Mass was an important part of her life and she shared this passion by being a Eucharistic Minister. However, her focus was always her children and grandchildren. Nothing pleased her more than their visits, pictures, and hearing about their lives. She instilled a love of life within each of them.
She is survived by her sister Anne-Marie Schouwers; children: Charles, wife Cynthia, their children Luke and Beth; Hélène, husband Bill McKee, their children Daniel, Marilyn and Steven, great grandchildren Anneliese and Ezekiel; Andrew, wife Lois, their children Matthew and Marissa; and Gabrielle, husband Jon Baumgartner, and their children Jonah and Thomas.
Friends are invited to share a celebration of Elisabeth's life at a safer date at St Mary Magdalen Church in Berkeley.
Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me. Matthew 25:40
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2020