Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colma Cremation & Funeral Services
111 Industrial Way Ste 5
Belmont, CA 94002
(650) 757-1300
Resources
More Obituaries for Elissa Abaurrea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elissa Abaurrea

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elissa Abaurrea Obituary
Elissa Justine Abaurrea

Elissa J. Abaurrea, age 80, passed away peacefully in her home on November 20, 2019 with her beloved daughter, Renee, by her side. Elissa, a San Francisco native, was predeceased by her parents, Justine and Martin Abaurrea, and daughters, DeAnne and Angela.
Elissa is survived by her daughter, Renee Stewart; grandchildren Teresa (& Manny) Meighan, Brian (& Amber) Stewart, great-grandchildren Kasey, Andrew, Kaydence, and Darryn, her twin brother, Andrew (& Linda) Abaurrea, and several nieces and nephews.
Her loved ones will honor her life on Friday, November 29th, during a 1:30pm prayer service officiated by Pastor Darin Anderson in the chapel at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, CA.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the or COPD Foundation.

COLMA CREMATION
& FUNERAL SERVICES
650/757-1300
colmacremation.com

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elissa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -