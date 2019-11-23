|
Elissa Justine AbaurreaElissa J. Abaurrea, age 80, passed away peacefully in her home on November 20, 2019 with her beloved daughter, Renee, by her side. Elissa, a San Francisco native, was predeceased by her parents, Justine and Martin Abaurrea, and daughters, DeAnne and Angela.
Elissa is survived by her daughter, Renee Stewart; grandchildren Teresa (& Manny) Meighan, Brian (& Amber) Stewart, great-grandchildren Kasey, Andrew, Kaydence, and Darryn, her twin brother, Andrew (& Linda) Abaurrea, and several nieces and nephews.
Her loved ones will honor her life on Friday, November 29th, during a 1:30pm prayer service officiated by Pastor Darin Anderson in the chapel at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, CA.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the or COPD Foundation.
COLMA CREMATION
& FUNERAL SERVICES
650/757-1300
colmacremation.com
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019