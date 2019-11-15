|
September 6, 1927 - November 12, 2019Elissa Jackson passed away peacefully at home in the early hours of November 12, 2019 at the age of 92. Elissa was born in Pueblo, Colorado to Beatrice and Paul Galvan. Being the oldest of four children she was much loved by her younger siblings: Stella, Alfred, and Gilbert. Having moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, she met and married Ralph A. Jackson on October 30, 1949 and they moved to San Francisco and then to South San Francisco where they resided for 64 years. Elissa worked as a seasonal factory worker for See's Candy however her greatest and most cherished "job" was being a homemaker and raising her most beloved and treasured children and grandchildren. She will be remembered as a loving mother, devoted wife, cherished grandmother, great grandmother, and wonderful sibling and sister-in-law. She loved to bake and so enjoyed the family trips to Konocti Harbor Inn where always surrounded by her children and grandchildren - she made sure all were happy. She was very proud of her family and will be greatly missed by all of them. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, Sr., her son Ralph, Jr. grandchildren Autumn and Rafael and her brother Gilbert Galvan. She is survived by her children Clinton (Kathy), Juliana, Raymond (Michelle), and MaryBeth; her grandchildren Gabriel, Daniel, Matthew, Andres, Viviana, Shaine, Ralph, Jessica, Rosalie, and Edgar; her 13 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited to visit on Thursday, November 21, 2019 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Garden Chapel, 885 El Camino Real, SSF, CA. Vigil Service will begin at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on November 22, 2019 at Mater Dolorosa Church, 307 Willow Ave., SSF, CA followed by a procession and burial at Olivet Memorial Park, 1601 Hillside Blvd., Colma, CA 94014
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019