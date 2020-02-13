Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spangler Mortuaries
399 S. San Antonio
Los Altos, CA 94022
(650) 948-6619
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM
Spangler Mortuaries
399 S. San Antonio
Los Altos, CA 94022
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Church
Los Altos, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Antonioli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Amphlett "Lou" Antonioli


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Amphlett "Lou" Antonioli Obituary
Elizabeth "Lou" Amphlett Antonioli

May 2, 1934 - February 9, 2020

Born in Lawton, OK. Longtime resident of Los Altos Hills and active Bay Area volunteer.
Preceded in death by William "Bill" Antonioli, husband.
Survived by sister Beverly Amphlett Coleman (Matt); children Elaine Farley (David), Stephanie Antonioli, Greg Antonioli (Jill), Michele O'Neil (Joe); grandchildren Kaitlyn & Megan Farley, Carly, Sophie & Ruby Antonioli and Brian, Colin & Kelly O'Neil.
Rosary: Monday, February 17 at 6:00 pm, Spangler Mortuary, Los Altos
Funeral Mass: Tuesday, February 18 at 10:00 am, St. Nicholas Church, Los Altos
Additional information and online guestbook: https://spanglermortuary.com/ or (650) 948-6619

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spangler Mortuaries
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -