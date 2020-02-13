|
|
Elizabeth "Lou" Amphlett Antonioli
May 2, 1934 - February 9, 2020Born in Lawton, OK. Longtime resident of Los Altos Hills and active Bay Area volunteer.
Preceded in death by William "Bill" Antonioli, husband.
Survived by sister Beverly Amphlett Coleman (Matt); children Elaine Farley (David), Stephanie Antonioli, Greg Antonioli (Jill), Michele O'Neil (Joe); grandchildren Kaitlyn & Megan Farley, Carly, Sophie & Ruby Antonioli and Brian, Colin & Kelly O'Neil.
Rosary: Monday, February 17 at 6:00 pm, Spangler Mortuary, Los Altos
Funeral Mass: Tuesday, February 18 at 10:00 am, St. Nicholas Church, Los Altos
Additional information and online guestbook: https://spanglermortuary.com/ or (650) 948-6619
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020