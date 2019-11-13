|
Elizabeth Ann Broderick
May 31, 1938 - November 11, 2019Always with a twinkle in her eye, and a smile on her face, Ann was a friend who you could count when you needed one.
Ann was a remarkable human being. She was both a great listener and talker, who would pull out colorful descriptive phrases that would casually reveal one of her many life adventures after leaving her childhood home on the farm in Joyceville, Ontario, Canada. Devoted to her family, her church community, and her sisterhood of nurses, Ann could find the silver lining in any situation, and better yet, find a way to laugh along the way.
Ann was born on May 31, 1938 in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. Educated in a one room schoolhouse, she excelled in her studies. Ann was avid in 4-H, winning several awards. Growing up in a time when options were limited for women, she chose nursing to help and care for others and to see the world. She received her nursing degree from Kingston General Hospital in 1960 (where she was class valedictorian) and worked as a registered nurse for over four decades.
A MacGyver before the TV show, Ann could solve mechanical problems out of some gadget she had squirreled away (and had carefully labelled just for that occasion).
She was present when she was with you, and truly listened. She was quick to find a kind thing to say and encouraged her family they could achieve their dreams. She was so proud of her children, loved and appreciated the partners they chose, and devoted to her grandchildren who she would gladly take care of and dote upon.
Ann was preceded in death by her father, James, her mother, Irene, her brother, Earl and her husband, Sean. She is survived by her four children, Sean, David, Kerry and Erin, her five grandchildren, Aidan, Will, Joaquin, Miriam and Haley, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Saint Gregory Church, 2715 Hacienda Street, San Mateo at 11am. Donations may be sent in her honor to Cystic Fibrosis Research Inc. at 1731 Embarcadero Rd #210, Palo Alto, CA 94303 or www.cfri.org or the .
Ann touched so many lives in her long journey from farm girl, to nurse, to mother and grandmother. We are so saddened by our loss, but our lives have been enriched beyond measure due to her kindness and intrinsic love for her fellow human being.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019