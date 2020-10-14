Elizabeth Ann Wold
1934 - 2020
Elizabeth Ann Wold (Doherty) peacefully passed away on October 3, 2020 after her long battle with Alzheimer's.
Betty was a San Francisco native, born to Frank and Elizabeth Doherty on February 21, 1934. She graduated from Presentation High School in 1951. Betty married Bill Cileo December 7, 1954 and had three children, Karen, Lori and Bill Cileo. Betty later married John Wold in San Francisco on March 17, 2000.
Betty worked at San Francisco Teamsters Local 85, Cow Palace and spent the next 20 years of her career as the nurse staffing coordinator at California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco.
Betty loved the Russian River and spent many summers there with her family and friends at Oddfellows Park.
Betty is survived by her husband, John Wold, her sister Fran Granger (Bill), her three children, Karen Flynn (Mike), Lori Vatcher (Howard) and Bill Cileo (Emily), grandchildren, Will Vatcher (Vanessa), Casey Andreini (Joey), Jaime, Joseph, Jake and Jack Cileo. She was also great-grandmother to Tezi and Ozi Vatcher and Kennedy and Bronson Andreini.
The family of Betty wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Olivia's Home Health Care of San Mateo and Mission Hospice for the exceptional care they provided her over the years.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donation in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.