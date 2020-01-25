|
Elizabeth Mackay BalderstonElizabeth Annette Mackay Ratcliff Balderston died in her sleep at her Berkeley home on Tuesday morning January 21, 2020. She died, as she lived, on her own terms, when she was ready, with optimism and joy. She had many visitors, and shared love and laughter in the few short weeks between her annual blow-out Christmas Eve bash and succumbing to her final illness.
Elizabeth was born in Los Angeles on October 15, 1927 to Helen Thorndike Mackay and Donald Sage Mackay. Berkeley became her life long home as Professor Mackay was the head of the Philosophy Department at UC Berkeley, and her mother owned the Helen T. Mackay Hat Shop on Claremont Avenue. She attended the Berkeley Public Schools and Cal majoring in languages and pledging Alpha Phi.
In 1948, Elizabeth married Walter Henry Ratcliff with whom she had five children: Walter Williams Ratcliff (deceased), Ann Ratcliff Nichols, Mary Catherine Carre, Donald Mackay Ratcliff, and Robert Humphrey Ratcliff. After her children were grown, she spent many years trekking in the Himilayas. In 1982 she spent a year teaching at the English Language Institute in Katmandu, where she directed her Nepali students in a production of On Golden Pond.
In 1985, after years of peace activism, she began an effort to build a National Peace Garden on Haines Point in Washington DC. Though ultimately unsuccessful, along with a large group of inspired supporters, she got enabling legislation through Congress, ran an international design competition and came very close to creating an important national landmark.
In 2001, Elizabeth married Frederick Emery Balderston, Professor Emeritus of the Haas Business School, on a boat in San Francisco Bay, attended by their nine children and their spouses, and numerous grand children. They had a wonderful marriage that included more far flung travels to China, Russia, Chile, Portugal and more. After Fred's death, she lived on, entertaining her many friends, 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren at her home of nearly 70 years. In her declining year she was blessed with her loyal and true companion, Bryana Perez.
Elizabeth was an enthusiastic supporter, and participant in local theater, and a political activist. In lieu of flowers, she would ask that you support your local preforming arts, and vote.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 29, 2020