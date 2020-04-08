|
|
Elizabeth DeLuca
September 29, 1929 - March 6, 2020On March 6, 2020 Elizabeth DeLuca passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side. Born in Livermore to parents John and Hildur Danielson, raised in San Francisco, Lincoln High School graduate, and resident of San Bruno for over 65 years. She is survived by her daughter Lisa DeLuca Villafuerte, son-in-law Joseph Villafuerte, granddaughter Jerin Jeannine DeLuca, grandsons Nicolas, Dominic, and Daniel DeLuca, stepdaughter Joanne Frenna, step-grandchildren John and Michelle Velez, and loving companion SweetPea! Predeceased by her husband Joseph Anthony DeLuca and sons Stanley and Salvatore DeLuca. An avid longtime 49ers fan and season ticket holder since 1961; member of 49er Goal Rushers SF Chapter; member of AARP Chapter #2895 in San Bruno, and longtime league bowler at Brentwood Bowl. Retired from The Gap, Elizabeth enjoyed traveling, cooking, and gardening at home. Donations to .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020