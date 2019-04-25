Elizabeth Marie Ervin August 15, 1919 - April 22, 2019 Elizabeth Marie Ervin

August 15, 1919 - April 22, 2019



Elizabeth Marie Ervin passed away at 99 years of age, a few months shy of her 100th birthday. She is preceded in death by the love of her life Richard, and leaves behind daughters Theresa, Carolyn, Joan, Barbara & Virginia, her cherished Grandson, Joshua and "GG" to her precious Great granddaughters Isabella and Luciana. She is survived by her sister in law Patty Lautze of San Carlos, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



She is predeceased by her parents Fred J. & Theresa Lautze, twin brothers Robert & Richard Lautze and younger brother, Fred C. Lautze.



Elizabeth was a lifelong resident of San Mateo County, 97 years in her beloved City of South San Francisco, and a 1937 graduate of South San Francisco High School. She is a Lifetime Member of the South San Francisco Historical Society. She was co-chairwoman of the SSF Historical Museum and served on the Board of Directors. She took great pride in maintaining the history of her city. In 1991 she received an award for her outstanding contribution to the Historical Society and its Museum. In 2011, she received the Lifetime Achievement Award for her many years of service to the Society.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the South San Francisco Historical Society, 80 Chestnut Avenue, 94080 or A Very Special Toy Box, 447 W. Oakwood Blvd., Redwood City, 94061.



Friends and family may visit between 5 – 8 pm, Mon., April 29th,Garden Chapel, 885 El Camino Real, So.SF, where a Rosary service will be held at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am, Tues., April. 30th at All Souls Church, 315 Walnut Ave, So.SF. Committal to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma. Condolences may also be made at www.gardenchapel885.com.







Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary