Elizabeth Coghlan Garner
December 18, 1925 - August 9, 2019Died at home in her sleep in the early morning hours of August 9, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Edward Samuel Garner III, her six siblings and her parents, Nathan Coombs Coghlan and Irene Burin Coghlan. Survived by her daughter, Beth Garner of Berkeley.
Born in San Francisco, she grew up there with short stints in Texas and Florida. She attended Adelphi College, Santa Barbara College of the University of California (which became UC Santa Barbara) and earned a BA in English Literature from UCLA in the late 1940's. After college, she became an assistant buyer at Bullock's.
She married Edward in November of 1950 at Mission San Gabriel. They lived in Houston,TX and Whittier, CA, then built a home in Berkeley. Edward's work for Chevron soon transferred the family to Taft, CA and after a couple of years, back to the Bay Area and Berkeley, this time to stay.
Elizabeth resumed her studies in the mid 1960's receiving a Master's degree in Library Science and a teaching credential from UC Berkeley. She was a substitute librarian and teacher, usually with long term assignments, in the Berkeley Unified School District until her retirement. She was also a dedicated and enthusiastic volunteer for the Alta Bates Hospital gift shop, where she made lasting friendships and bought the greeting cards for the store.
Elizabeth was an intelligent, beautiful woman of effortless style. Her devotion to her family, her love of books of all descriptions, her straight-faced wit, her candid observations, her conspiratorial sense of fun and her natural charm are greatly missed. She fought lung cancer for the last three years of her life with consummate grace, dignity and courage.
No formal services at her request. Donations in her memory to the or one of her favorites: The Salvation Army or St. Anthony Dining Room. Memories/contact: [email protected]
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019