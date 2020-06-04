Elizabeth G Hampson
Born in 1922, Elizabeth Hampson, wife, mother, grandmother, avid reader, crossword puzzler, francophile, and debater of current events to the end, died peacefully May 29, 2020 with family in her San Francisco apartment.
Fiercely independent, Elizabeth shared her enthusiasm and firmly held views with all. She loved newspapers, magazines, and politics. She was a lifelong learner who always wanted to debate a position, discuss a book, or get suggestions for the next read. She equally loved playing bridge as making needlepoint projects for her children and grandchildren.
She was born in Oakland California the first of two daughters of Lillian and Willard Griffin. The family eventually moved from the peach orchards of the central valley to a farm in the hills near Los Altos. Her father Willard was in agriculture as her mother, Lillian, created a home with warmth and laughter welcoming all.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband Alfred whom she met at Stanford where he was the editor of The Daily and she, as a poli sci major, was trying to end sororities on campus. He noticed her. She got the story, and Stanford eventually ceased having sororities for many years. They were married in 1944 at the family home and moved to Cambridge where he finished law school. They lived in Vermont before returning to California where the first two of their five children were born. In 1953, they settled in Portland, Oregon, had three more sons and established life long friends through schools, clubs, and organizations. Elizabeth never fully embraced Oregon's weather except at the coast which she loved. She and Al would pile the family into the green Buick station wagon to get away to Neskowin beach where her salmon, baked under a campfire in the sand, was a special treat.
A surprise family move to live in Paris resulted in Elizabeth and Al becoming committed francofiles. They embraced French culture, language, and food. Throughout their many adventures in a blue 404 station wagon, Elizabeth drove. Al navigated. The boys whined. They continued to drive Peugeots.
Upon retirement, they moved back to California to be closer to their grandchildren and the Giants. She always kept her scorebook in pencil memorializing games back to the '40s.
Elizabeth is survived by her sister: Barbara Saxton, her children: Cuyler Kidney, Griffin Hampson, Dirk Hampson (Charlie Cunningham Hampson), Brooks Hampson, Blair Hampson and 8 grandchildren: Elizabeth Kidney, Desmond Kidney, Blair Kidney (Louisiana Boatman Kidney), Elizabeth Strumpell, Ian Hampson, Trevor Hampson, Conor Hampson, Emma Hampson
Elizabeth cared deeply about preserving nature. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Nature Conservancy - www.nature.org or The Student Conservation Association - www.thesca.org
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.