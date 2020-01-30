|
|
Elizabeth Holman
Sept 6, 1924-Jan 28, 2020Elizabeth (Bette) Holman, 95, of Concord, CA passed away peacefully January 28th with her family by her side.
She married the late Dr. Bruce C. Holman in 1948. In 1952, they moved to California where they raised their family in San Francisco, Kentfield and Saratoga. Their homes were often the center of the neighborhood universe; from simple summer pool parties to sophisticated social gatherings for the adults. Bette was the perfect host. It was easy to be drawn to her with her quick wit and infectious laugh; she made you feel warm and welcome. Her love of singing and dancing and the theatre in general was legendary, perhaps stemming from her time spent performing with the USO in the mid 1940's working for the U.S. Navy. She was a voracious reader and was always eager for a word or card game, or a challenging crossword puzzle. Perhaps most of all she was kindhearted, loving and generous. Not just to her family, but to her extended family, friends and neighbors alike. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Bette is survived by her four children: Joanie Norgart (Tim), of Truckee, CA; Michael Holman (Linda), of Truckee, CA; Susan Gordon (Mark), of Walnut Creek, Jeff Holman (Pam) of Tahoe City, CA. and her sister, Pat Huss (John) of New Britain, PA. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Bette was predeceased by her loving husband, and her son, Christopher Holman.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 1:00 PM at St. Bonaventure Church, 5562 Clayton Road, Concord, CA.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 31 to Feb. 9, 2020