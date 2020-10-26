Elizabeth J. SmithAugust 1, 1920 - October 23, 2020Elizabeth "Betty" Smith passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday. She was born in South Porcupine, Ontario, Canada to James J. and Margery (Cole) Jordan and was the oldest of four children. She moved to San Francisco with her family when she was 16 and attended UC Berkeley where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in English. Betty worked as a secretary at Armstrong College before marrying her folk-dancing partner, Charles Smith. They were married for 42 years, had three children and lived in Martinez for many years. Betty was an outdoor lady who enjoyed hiking in Briones and at the Martinez Marina. She was a longtime member of the Berkeley Hiking Club, loved visiting Yosemite and enjoyed volunteering at the John Muir Home.Betty is predeceased by her husband Charles Smith, her sister Marian Jordan and her brother James Jordan. She is survived by her children Jordan Smith (Dennis) of San Francisco; Katharine Smith (Bill) of San Pablo; and Dorinda Woodley (John) of Piedmont, and her grandchildren Josh and Nate. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law Helen and Bob Barnes of Livermore, niece Carol LaLone of Livermore and her nephew Jim Herr (Julie) of Atwater.There are no services planned. Donations can be made in Betty's name to a charity that supports nature.