Elizabeth (Liz) Faulkner Massie
November 17, 1921 – December 7, 2019Elizabeth died in San Francisco from complications after a fall. She was born in Newport News, VA and raised in Winchester, VA in a house built just after the Revolutionary War.
In World War II, Liz served as a radio operator in the W.A.V.E.S. After the war, she moved to France where she studied cinematography in Paris. She lived in Europe for several years and enjoyed touring by bicycle. When she returned to the states she worked in medical offices in Washington D.C. and Baltimore before obtaining a Masters Degree in social work at Florida State University. After being recruited by the state of California, she moved to Monterey then to San Francisco where she worked as a psychiatric social worker until she retired. In 1967, Liz bought a house in Noe Valley where she lived until her death.
Liz enjoyed her family, friends, pets, sailing, tennis, bicycling, camping, hiking, bird watching, gardening, volunteering, and traveling. She visited every continent, rode elephants in Thailand and India, and toured Antarctica by Zodiac when she was in her 70's and 80's.
Liz is survived by Gerry Murphy, her partner of 58 years, her nieces Lindsey Huddle (David) of Vermont, Elizabeth Wyeth (Peter) of Virginia, 4 great nieces, and 5 great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, Liz requested that a contribution be made to protect the environment. A graveside service will be held in Winchester, Virginia in the spring.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020