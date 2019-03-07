Elizabeth Ann McDonald"Betty" June 24, 1923 - February 16, 2019

A Life Well Lived.

Betty died peacefully in San Francisco, California. She was born in Oakland, California and was predeceased by her father, Jack McDonald, her mother Dorothy Thompson McDonald, and her life-long friend Elizabeth "Liz" Hall.

Betty was a graduate of Fremont High School in Oakland, California, the University of California at Berkeley and Stanford University in Palo Alto, California. She had an exceptional career as a nurse in the Ear, Nose & Throat Department of the University of California at San Francisco Medical Center.



For over 50 years she was an active Cal alumnai, member of the California Alpine Club and devoted member of Calvary Presbyterian Church in San Francisco. Betty and Liz traveled the world and many states in the U.S. from the 1940s through the 1990s.

Betty resided for many years at The Sequoias, a life care facility in San Francisco where she will be missed by her many friends.

Her extended family and friends are invited to gather for a celebration of her life on Saturday, 3/16/19, at 2:00 p.m. at The Sequoias; 1400 Geary Blvd., San Francisco.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary