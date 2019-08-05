San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Elizabeth Murphy Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Murphy

Elizabeth Ann Murphy passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on July 29, 2019. She was the daughter of Alice McCaffrey and the late John Gerald McCaffrey. Beloved wife of Tim Murphy and cherished mother to Patrick, Ryan, Shane and Aidan. Elizabeth was from Darby, Pennsylvania, attended Villa Maria Academy High School and came to San Francisco to attend USF and never looked back. She was an avid sports fan most especially her favorite Villa Nova College basketball team as well as all the Philly and San Francisco teams. Elizabeth didn't drive so she took her boys all over San Francisco by public transportation and they still know how to get around without a car. Liz loved to cook and she was good at it. Everything she made was delicious and she was not afraid to try new recipes. She leaves behind many members of the Murphy family and friends she made throughout the years.
A celebration of life mass will be Friday, August 16 at 10:00am at Corpus Christi Church.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019
