Elizabeth Ortega

Elizabeth Abbott Ortega

October 30, 1918 – October 13, 2020

After 101 years of life, Elizabeth finally left us on 10/13/20 in San Francisco, having out lived her husband, parents and sister. Elizabeth was born in Seattle, WA and lived there with her parents, Henry and Mary Abbott. She lived in West Seattle where her father and mother had hand built their home. Elizabeth remembered helping her mother carry bricks in the wheelbarrow to her father. In her mid-twenties while working at the downtown Seattle Northwest Airlines ticket office she met her husband, Leonard R. Ortega, M.D. as he was returning from his South Seas duty in the Navy during World War II. He was from San Francisco and his family lived in Berkeley. They were married in November 1945 at the Naval Base Chapel on Treasure Island, San Francisco. Then they moved to Santa Barbara, CA and Houston, TX for his residency before returning to the San Francisco Bay Area remaining there for their lifetimes.

During their marriage they lived in Oakland, Fremont and San Francisco. Elizabeth was talented in administrative skills working in various capacities as a book keeper and medical transcriptionist. She was an avid Bridge player and played in several long term Bridge Clubs. They also were avid dancers and square danced for several years. E, as many friends called her also loved cooking and taking cooking classes becoming very adept in cooking various cuisines. She also was a very good seamstress. She was an active and supportive mother to her two daughters in their schooling and other activities.

After the passing of her husband in 1975, Elizabeth became interested in current civic affairs in San Francisco. Not one to be a stay at home woman she worked actively with the following organizations: Save the Cable Car, San Francisco Beautiful, The San Francisco Convention Bureau and a travel company. She also enjoyed hiking with a Bay Area hiking club. During her grand-daughter's early years, Elizabeth was the go to Nanny.

She is survived by her two daughters/son-in-law's: Mary Ortega (Greg Lathrop), Elena Ortega (Frank O'Brien) and her adored grand-daughter, Pippa O'Brien.

Elizabeth died at her home per her request. No services will be held but we invite you to celebrate her memory with a toast to her long lived and gratifying life.

The family also extends their sincere gratitude to her dear friends, Hildegard, Elaine and Stan for their warm and long lasting friendships. Elizabeth received loving care during her last years from wonderful women: Olivia, Venus, Debbie, Darina and Roz. Her nurse, Tiffany, from Hospice by the Bay was stellar. With heartfelt gratitude to these caregivers and the Aviva agency staff for their sustained and amazing care giving, making life for Elizabeth comfortable, interesting and enjoyable.





