Elizabeth Parsons

Elizabeth (Betty) Parsons



Elizabeth (Betty) Parsons, age 101 passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020.

She was born in Carmichael, California, the daughter of William V Cowan and Lena Marsac Cowan into a loving family of 8 children. Elizabeth (Betty) graduated from San Juan High School and then went on to University of Oregon where she met her late husband Warren (Doc) Parsons. Elizabeth was a remarkable and loving mother as well as an admired friend to so many people people during her long and exciting life. Elizabeth had a sense of welcoming compassion to all who knew her and she became a symbol of unwavering friendship and generosity. Elizabeth and Warren were members of Green Hills Golf Club in Millbrae for 56 years. She was an avid golfer and a past club champion. She was also a member of the Stanford Auxilliary and Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. Elizabeth and her late husband had a life long love of travel and adventure. Elizabeth is survived by her son Joe Parsons, wife Joy, daughter Teri Brennan, husband Frank along with 6 grandchilren, Peter Brennan, the late Daniel Parsons, Eddie Parsons and wife Ann, John Brennan and wife Meaghan, Tracy Holding and husband Jon and Molly McKendry. She had nine great grandchildren. A celebration of remembrance will be held at a later date. Those who wish to send a remembrance may send gifts in her memory to the LPGA Leadership Academy for girls,100 Intl.Golf Dr., Daytona Beach, Fl 32142.





