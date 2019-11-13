|
Elizabeth "Liz" Pinelli Elizabeth "Liz" Pinelli passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019, at the age of 69 in the company of her devoted daughter Sarah. A lengthy illness may have dimmed her light, but the fierce loyalty, strength of character and generosity that she always emitted, shine as the abiding light that we will remember.
Born in the Mission Terrace District of San Francisco, Liz attended St. Michael's Grammar School and graduated from Westmoor High School in Daly City in 1967. Liz's family bought a home in the Westlake Estates where she met the boy next door, James "Jim" Pinelli, who became her husband in 1971. Liz attended San Francisco State University where she received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Thereafter, Liz enjoyed a career as a Registered Nurse, where she demonstrated skilled technique and a calm demeanor. Her skilled hands could also gracefully play a piano sonata and prepare exotic holiday and birthday feasts. She was a longtime member of the Good Shepherd Grace Center. Liz loved her family, friends, community and dogs, and she was never too busy to show it.
Liz is preceded in death by her husband James Pinelli and son Matthew Pinelli. She is survived by her daughter Sarah (Dave) Lofgren, grandsons Hunter and Odin Lofgren, brothers James Lertora and Anthony (Jan) Lertora, sister Antoinette (Lou) Ciapponi, as well as numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A special thanks to the Moraga Royale and VITAS Healthcare for their unsurpassed level of care and compassion in Liz's final years. We also wish to convey our sincere love and gratitude to Antoinette and Lou Ciapponi for their endless devotion, time, support and care. They are both angels in the truest sense of the word.
A private family service is planned. As a gift in memory of Liz, donations may be made to the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019