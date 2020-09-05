Elizabeth Selig

Elizabeth Ann McCrea SeligJuly 2, 1920 - August 30, 2020Died peacefully at home in San Francisco, aged 100 years. A 3rd-generation Californian, she was born into the Redwood City pioneer family of John Daniel and Emma Holden McCrea. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Selig; brother Donald McCrea; and nieces Theresa McCrea and Ann McCrea Eaneman. She was a graduate of Sequoia High School and San Jose State University. Teaching was her profession, but her family was her vocation.She is survived by nieces Kathleen McCrea of Burlingame and Molly McCrea of San Francisco; nephews John and Thomas McCrea of Redwood City; grandniece Katherine Eaneman of San Francisco; and grandnephew James Eaneman JR., of Los Angeles."EA" was a 57-year parishioner of St. Brendan's Parish, San Francisco.Private funeral services will be held. Donations may be made to Catholic Charities, St. Brendan's Church, or St. Jude's Hospital.