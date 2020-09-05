1/
Elizabeth Selig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Ann McCrea Selig
July 2, 1920 - August 30, 2020
Died peacefully at home in San Francisco, aged 100 years. A 3rd-generation Californian, she was born into the Redwood City pioneer family of John Daniel and Emma Holden McCrea. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Selig; brother Donald McCrea; and nieces Theresa McCrea and Ann McCrea Eaneman. She was a graduate of Sequoia High School and San Jose State University. Teaching was her profession, but her family was her vocation.

She is survived by nieces Kathleen McCrea of Burlingame and Molly McCrea of San Francisco; nephews John and Thomas McCrea of Redwood City; grandniece Katherine Eaneman of San Francisco; and grandnephew James Eaneman JR., of Los Angeles.

"EA" was a 57-year parishioner of St. Brendan's Parish, San Francisco.

Private funeral services will be held. Donations may be made to Catholic Charities, St. Brendan's Church, or St. Jude's Hospital.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 5 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duggan's Serra Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved