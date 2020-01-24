|
|
Elizabeth J. TrantElizabeth passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 after a almost 12 year battle with alzheimer's. Elizabeth was born on July 31, 1943 in Buffalo, New York. She is survived by her husband Bill. She was preceded by her parents, Clarence and Margaret Gillespie, brother Tom, and sister Diane.
Elizabeth Moved to Burlingame with her mother in 1958. She graduated from Burlingame High in 1961. She moved to San Francisco after high school. While working at United California Bank on the midnight shift, she met her husband Bill. they were married in Pacific Grove in 1968. They moved to San Anselmo in 1969.
Liz graduated from San Francisco State College with a BA in Political Science. She worked mostly in accounting jobs until her last job was taking care of peoples animals when they went on vacation. She loved animals and they had 8 dogs and 8 cats. She also volunteered for a dog rescue group.
Liz was a runner, bicyclist, swimmer and cross county skier. She loved to travel and her and Bill traveled to Europe, took cruises to Caribbean, bicycle trips through the San Juan Islands, Canadian Rockies, Scotland and Ireland. But her favorite vacations were to Kauai and London where they went to the theatre every night.
Liz was known for her generosity, her smile, her sense of humor, her love of music and her independence. She will be missed.
Special thanks to the wonderful caregivers and staff at Muirwoods Memory Care and Hospice by the Bay.
Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020