Elizabeth (Betty) V. WhiteAt rest at The Heritage at the Marina on Saturday March 7th, age 93. Betty was a graduate of Alameda High School, 1943, and University of California, Berkeley in 1947. She later earned a Master's Degree in English at the University of San Francisco. She retired as a lecturer at San Francisco State University. Betty was a lifetime member of Sigma Kappa sorority and UC Berkeley Alumni Association. She was always an avid reader and a lover of Opera, especially Puccini and Verdi. She is survived by her cherished son, John, of Chewelah WA. Her daughter in law Julie, John' wife pass away five months ago from cancer. She is also survived by four step granddaughters and former daughter in law Debbie Wright, and many cherished friends. She was married for twenty five years to the late Donald K. White. She was a dear friend for forty years to the late Catherine Connolly. No services at her request. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "The Heritage at the Marina", 3400 Laguna St., San Francisco 94123.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020